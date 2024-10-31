Lake Street Initiates Coverage of MDxHealth (LSE:0O8G) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of MDxHealth (LSE:0O8G) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.07% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for MDxHealth is 8.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.87 GBX to a high of 15.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 178.07% from its latest reported closing price of 3.02 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for MDxHealth is 70MM, a decrease of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDxHealth. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0O8G is 1.47%, an increase of 47.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 9,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MVM Partners holds 4,550K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 3,878K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 747K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0O8G by 47.77% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 50K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0O8G by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Financial Advisory Service holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

