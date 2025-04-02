Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Lantern Pharma (LTRN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Lantern Pharma (NasdaqCM:LTRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 554.23% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lantern Pharma is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 554.23% from its latest reported closing price of $3.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lantern Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantern Pharma. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRN is 0.08%, an increase of 334.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 83.38% to 2,553K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIOS Capital Management holds 1,208K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 256K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 200K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 87K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Lantern Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It leverages advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to its pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging its technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Its current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. It believes that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Its team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.