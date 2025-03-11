Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Lakeland Industries (LAKE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Lakeland Industries (NasdaqGM:LAKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.39% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.39% from its latest reported closing price of $20.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is 145MM, a decrease of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43, a decrease of 9.24% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.20%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 6,684K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 24.82% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 852K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 434K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 9.66% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 433K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 35.92% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 287K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Industries Inc. manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products are sold globally by its in-house sales teams, its customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Its authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, the company supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Securityand the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, The company sells to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community('EEC'), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguayand Southeast Asia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.