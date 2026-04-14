Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Kura Oncology (KURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 261.99% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $33.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 261.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 532MM, an increase of 687.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an decrease of 146 owner(s) or 40.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.12%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 85,695K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,617K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 8,575K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,936K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,062K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares , representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,530K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.