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Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Kura Oncology (KURA) with Buy Recommendation

April 14, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Kura Oncology (NasdaqGS:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 261.99% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is $33.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 261.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 532MM, an increase of 687.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an decrease of 146 owner(s) or 40.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.12%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 85,695K shares. KURA / Kura Oncology, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KURA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,617K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 8,575K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,936K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,062K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares , representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,530K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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