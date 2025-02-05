Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Knightscope (KSCP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Knightscope (NasdaqCM:KSCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,570.31% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knightscope is $191.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.38 to a high of $196.88. The average price target represents an increase of 1,570.31% from its latest reported closing price of $11.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knightscope is 19MM, an increase of 77.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knightscope. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 133.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSCP is 0.00%, an increase of 18.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.12% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 4,900.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 54.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing a decrease of 3,715.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 73.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 4,900.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 55.45% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 2,613.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSCP by 137.93% over the last quarter.

