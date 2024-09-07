Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Journey Medical (DERM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Journey Medical (NasdaqCM:DERM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.79% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Journey Medical is $9.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 99.79% from its latest reported closing price of $4.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Journey Medical is 91MM, an increase of 17.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Journey Medical. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DERM is 0.14%, an increase of 302.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.42% to 2,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 295K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 264K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DERM by 61.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 197K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 180K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pvg Asset Management holds 159K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Journey Medical Background Information



Journey is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Journey team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey was formed in 2014 and is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. Journey’s core purpose is to positively impact people’s lives and well-being by providing effective solutions for treating skin conditions, healing wounds and supporting healthy skin.

