Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Inseego (INSG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Inseego (NasdaqGS:INSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inseego is $17.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.28% from its latest reported closing price of $11.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inseego is 195MM, an increase of 17.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSG is 0.01%, an increase of 49.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 5,847K shares. The put/call ratio of INSG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplicity Wealth holds 761K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 525K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 59.78% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 405K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 319K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

