Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Immunome (IMNM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Immunome (NasdaqCM:IMNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.62% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunome is $29.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 335.62% from its latest reported closing price of $6.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunome is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunome. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMNM is 0.17%, an increase of 86.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 60,979K shares. The put/call ratio of IMNM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,500K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,762K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,828K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 15.15% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,879K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,478K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,456K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMNM by 28.45% over the last quarter.

Immunome Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

