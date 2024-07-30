Lake Street Initiates Coverage of GigaCloud Technology (GCT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.68% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for GigaCloud Technology is $54.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 88.68% from its latest reported closing price of $28.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GigaCloud Technology is 598MM, a decrease of 27.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in GigaCloud Technology. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCT is 0.13%, an increase of 23.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 6,704K shares. The put/call ratio of GCT is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anatole Investment Management holds 749K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 600K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 59.32% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 380K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing a decrease of 232.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 60.56% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 342K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCT by 44.30% over the last quarter.

Sequoia China Equity Partners holds 299K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

