Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Genelux (GNLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Genelux (NasdaqCM:GNLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genelux is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 204.02% from its latest reported closing price of $6.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genelux is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genelux. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNLX is 0.10%, an increase of 30.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 7,889K shares. The put/call ratio of GNLX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodward Diversified Capital holds 1,844K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 39.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 714K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 46.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 409K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNLX by 76.05% over the last quarter.

