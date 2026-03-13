Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Genasys (GNSS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Genasys (NasdaqCM:GNSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.98% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Genasys is $4.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 170.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1.84 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Genasys is 64MM, an increase of 25.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genasys. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 17.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNSS is 0.20%, an increase of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.49% to 22,994K shares. The put/call ratio of GNSS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,650K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integrity Wealth Advisors holds 5,452K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing a decrease of 143.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 1,343K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,327K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 2.13% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1,034K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNSS by 14.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.