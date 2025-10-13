Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Franklin Wireless (FKWL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Franklin Wireless (NasdaqCM:FKWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.38% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Wireless is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 232.38% from its latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Wireless. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FKWL is 0.01%, an increase of 71.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 1,607K shares. The put/call ratio of FKWL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 78.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FKWL by 204.16% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 147K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 140K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 175.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FKWL by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 125K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FKWL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 115K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FKWL by 26.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

