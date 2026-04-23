Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Fluent (FLNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Fluent (NasdaqCM:FLNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.80% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fluent is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.80% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Fluent is 450MM, an increase of 115.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluent. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNT is 0.46%, an increase of 55.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.74% to 6,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Value Investment holds 3,036K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,083K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 339K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%.

Bank Of America holds 305K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 93.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNT by 1,589.81% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 234K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.