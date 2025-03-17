Lake Street Initiates Coverage of FitLife Brands (FTLF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of FitLife Brands (NasdaqCM:FTLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.21% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for FitLife Brands is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.21% from its latest reported closing price of $13.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in FitLife Brands. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTLF is 0.35%, an increase of 38.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.58% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 77K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RENN Fund holds 77K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 38K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 83.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTLF by 47.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTLF by 47.47% over the last quarter.

