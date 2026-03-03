Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Femasys (FEMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Femasys (NasdaqCM:FEMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 891.35% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Femasys is $5.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 891.35% from its latest reported closing price of $0.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Femasys is 17MM, an increase of 743.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Femasys. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEMY is 0.02%, an increase of 83.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 135.40% to 9,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 5,932K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing an increase of 70.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 76.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 389K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 33.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 27.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 342K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Banco BTG Pactual holds 152K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 110K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing a decrease of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 21.60% over the last quarter.

