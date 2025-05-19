Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Energy Services of America (ESOA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Energy Services of America (NasdaqCM:ESOA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.86% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energy Services of America is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 142.86% from its latest reported closing price of $8.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Services of America is 369MM, an increase of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Services of America. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 16.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESOA is 0.05%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 6,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 679K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stokes Family Office holds 462K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 341K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 328K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 22.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOA by 36.91% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 246K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 90.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOA by 801.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.