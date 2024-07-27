Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Dave (DAVE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Dave (NasdaqGM:DAVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.88% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dave is $66.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.88% from its latest reported closing price of $35.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dave is 331MM, an increase of 20.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 80.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVE is 0.34%, an increase of 111.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.57% to 2,522K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 583K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 401K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing a decrease of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 208.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVE by 304.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 199K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 113K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dave Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave helps its more than 11 million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit.

