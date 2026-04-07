Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Compugen (CGEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Compugen (NasdaqCM:CGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.44% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Compugen is $6.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 172.44% from its latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compugen is 32MM, a decrease of 56.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compugen. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEN is 0.03%, an increase of 23.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 12,607K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverarc Capital Management holds 3,480K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,457K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,020K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 869K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEN by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 659K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.