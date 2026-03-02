Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Cognyte Software (CGNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Cognyte Software (NasdaqGS:CGNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.64% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cognyte Software is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 72.64% from its latest reported closing price of $7.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognyte Software is 386MM, a decrease of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognyte Software. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNT is 0.49%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 53,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 7,238K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 40.77% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,952K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,812K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 24.74% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 6,708K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNT by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Value Base holds 5,719K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,194K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%.

