Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Butterfly Network (BFLY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Butterfly Network is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $1.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Butterfly Network is 117MM, an increase of 64.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Butterfly Network. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFLY is 0.03%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.18% to 80,033K shares. The put/call ratio of BFLY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,301K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,621K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 5.42% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,985K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 10,717K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 8,034K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,381K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFLY by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Butterfly Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

