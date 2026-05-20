Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings (BAER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings (NasdaqGM:BAER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.73% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings is $4.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.38 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 139.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings is 136MM, an increase of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAER is 0.01%, an increase of 21.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.00% to 23,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 9,625K shares representing 16.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 5,764K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAER by 19.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,022K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAER by 40.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 331K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAER by 32.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.