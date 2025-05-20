Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:BOLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 291.64% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics is $1.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 291.64% from its latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bolt Biotherapeutics is 7MM, an increase of 82.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bolt Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLT is 0.04%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 18,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 3,813K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,521K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,754K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 1,891K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 1,167K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach combines an antibody that targets a tumor antigen with an immune stimulant that triggers an innate and adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. These systemically-delivered Boltbody ISACs are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by myeloid cells, which are then activated and recruit the adaptive immune system in the anti-tumor response. This leads to the conversion of immunologically "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of other immuno-oncology products.

