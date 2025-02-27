Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Blade Air Mobility (NasdaqCM:BLDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.39% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blade Air Mobility is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 131.39% from its latest reported closing price of $3.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blade Air Mobility is 347MM, an increase of 43.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blade Air Mobility. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDE is 0.07%, an increase of 32.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 56,893K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,051K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,217K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 46.84% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,252K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,314K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,101K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,101K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares , representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 16.11% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,765K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blade Air Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

