Lake Street Initiates Coverage of BK Technologies (BKTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of BK Technologies (NYSEAM:BKTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BK Technologies is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $28.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BK Technologies is 106MM, an increase of 40.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in BK Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKTI is 0.12%, an increase of 17.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 1,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 268K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 29.62% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 142K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 54.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 117K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 39.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 63.88% over the last quarter.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 80K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 54.95% over the last quarter.

BK Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol “BKTI”. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.