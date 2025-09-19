Stocks
Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Birchtech (BCHT) with Buy Recommendation

September 19, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Birchtech (OTCPK:BCHT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birchtech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCHT is 0.08%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.67% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 131K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCHT by 2.65% over the last quarter.

