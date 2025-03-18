Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Axogen (LSE:0HKD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Axogen (LSE:0HKD) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKD is 0.16%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 40,952K shares.

First Light Asset Management holds 4,507K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares , representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKD by 48.94% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,956K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKD by 6.18% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,249K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKD by 21.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKD by 16.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,156K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKD by 19.41% over the last quarter.

