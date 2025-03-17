Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Axogen (AXGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Axogen (NasdaqCM:AXGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.69% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axogen is $26.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 42.69% from its latest reported closing price of $18.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axogen is 199MM, an increase of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axogen. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXGN is 0.16%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 40,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AXGN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 4,507K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,090K shares , representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 48.94% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,956K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 6.18% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,249K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 21.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 16.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,156K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Axogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

