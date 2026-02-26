Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.39% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Armanino Foods of Distinction is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 184.39% from its latest reported closing price of $5.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armanino Foods of Distinction. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMNF is 0.03%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.56% to 1,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,319K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 271K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMNF by 27.26% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Legato Capital Management holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 28.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMNF by 36.03% over the last quarter.

