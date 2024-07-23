Lake Street Initiates Coverage of American Vanguard (AVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Lake Street initiated coverage of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.66% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Vanguard is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 100.66% from its latest reported closing price of $9.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Vanguard is 703MM, an increase of 19.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Vanguard. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 11.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVD is 0.14%, an increase of 55.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 26,223K shares. The put/call ratio of AVD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,514K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 974K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 792K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 24.36% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 711K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVD by 2.29% over the last quarter.

American Vanguard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index.

