Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Airgain (AIRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2026, Lake Street initiated coverage of Airgain (NasdaqCM:AIRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.72% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Airgain is $6.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 58.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airgain is 120MM, an increase of 119.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airgain. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRG is 0.03%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 5,097K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blair William holds 716K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 692K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 3.29% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 506K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 9.28% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 490K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 7.45% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 446K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRG by 3.70% over the last quarter.

