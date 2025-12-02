Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Adagio Medical Holdings (ADGM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Adagio Medical Holdings (NasdaqCM:ADGM) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagio Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADGM is 0.03%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 11,673K shares.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,877K shares representing 46.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,059K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADGM by 80.79% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 209K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing a decrease of 242.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADGM by 59.03% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 111K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

