Lake Street Initiates Coverage of ACCESS Newswire (ACCS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAM:ACCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACCESS Newswire is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 54.64% from its latest reported closing price of $8.58 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACCESS Newswire. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCS is 0.06%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.35% to 1,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 709K shares representing 18.48% ownership of the company.

Bard Associates holds 133K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCS by 25.90% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 112K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCS by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 90K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

