Lake Street Downgrades Smith & Wesson Brands (LSE:0HEM)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Smith & Wesson Brands (LSE:0HEM) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEM is 0.04%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 31,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,874K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEM by 17.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,435K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,197K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEM by 1.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,187K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEM by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,068K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEM by 55.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.