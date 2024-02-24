Lake Street Downgrades Brightcove (BCOV)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Brightcove (NasdaqGS:BCOV) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.32% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brightcove is 5.86. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 215.32% from its latest reported closing price of 1.86.

The projected annual revenue for Brightcove is 232MM, an increase of 15.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCOV is 0.04%, a decrease of 42.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 36,646K shares. The put/call ratio of BCOV is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,330K shares representing 14.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 49.22% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 4,498K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,577K shares, representing a decrease of 46.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 80.89% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,308K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,372K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 17.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,210K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Brightcove Background Information

Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium.

