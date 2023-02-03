Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)

On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $664MM, an increase of 10.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 2,200,000 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,439,594 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649,222 shares, representing a decrease of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATCX by 35.05% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 1,357,783 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487,883 shares, representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATCX by 41.87% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,247,854 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936,102 shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATCX by 59.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 880,011 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc.. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 9.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATCX is 0.0477%, an increase of 48.1483%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 11,647K shares.

Atlas Technical Consultants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, the company offers solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets.

