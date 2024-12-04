Lake Street Downgrades Argan (LSE:0HHO)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Argan (LSE:0HHO) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.64% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Argan is 79.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.96 GBX to a high of 89.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 104.64% from its latest reported closing price of 38.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Argan is 508MM, a decrease of 28.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 14.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHO is 0.13%, an increase of 18.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.60% to 14,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 911K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 45.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 65.32% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 708K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares , representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 556K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 27.16% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 500K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 15.20% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 472K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHO by 11.17% over the last quarter.

