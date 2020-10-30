Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

Lake Shore Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.52 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lake Shore Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of $12.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Lake Shore Bancorp paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:LSBK Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Lake Shore Bancorp, with earnings per share up 6.8% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lake Shore Bancorp has delivered 8.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Lake Shore Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Lake Shore Bancorp's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Lake Shore Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

