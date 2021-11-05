Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LSBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.2, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSBK was $15.2, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 28% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

LSBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). LSBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lsbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

