Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.3, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSBK was $12.3, representing a -22.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.90 and a 37.44% increase over the 52 week low of $8.95.

LSBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). LSBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LSBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

