Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LSBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LSBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.9, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LSBK was $11.9, representing a -25.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.90 and a 32.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.95.

LSBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). LSBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.75.

