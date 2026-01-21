Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.93 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $1.47 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $7.30 million from $6.41 million last year.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.93 Mln. vs. $1.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $7.30 Mln vs. $6.41 Mln last year.

