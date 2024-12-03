News & Insights

Lake Shore Bancorp Ends Consent Order and Status

December 03, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk

The latest announcement is out from Lake Shore Bancorp ( (LSBK) ).

Lake Shore Savings Bank announced the termination of a Consent Order and “Troubled Condition” status by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, showcasing its progress in resolving operational issues. This development marks a significant improvement for the bank, reflecting its commitment to enhancing services and operations, which might positively impact its stock performance on the NASDAQ Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
