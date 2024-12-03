Lake Shore Bancorp Ends Consent Order and Status

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Lake Shore Savings Bank announced the termination of a Consent Order and “Troubled Condition” status by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, showcasing its progress in resolving operational issues. This development marks a significant improvement for the bank, reflecting its commitment to enhancing services and operations, which might positively impact its stock performance on the NASDAQ Global Market.
