Lake Resources Strengthens Focus on Kachi Project

Lake Resources has bolstered its financial position by selling three non-core lithium brine assets in Argentina for $9 million USD. This strategic move enables the company to concentrate on its flagship Kachi Project, which boasts substantial lithium resources and promising economic prospects. With this transaction, Lake Resources is poised to capitalize on the growing demand in the lithium market and enhance its financial liquidity.

