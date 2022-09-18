Lake Resources says Argentina lithium project work proceeding

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Lake Resources NL LKE.AX said on Monday work was proceeding at its Kachi lithium project in Argentina, days after warning of a dispute with mining partner Lilac Solutions over certain performance milestones.

Last week, the Australian lithium developer said a dispute had risen with Bill Gates-backed Lilac over a deadline of the U.S. partner achieving some milestones to get a 25% stake in the Kachi project.

Lake Resources said on Monday Lilac expected to start wet commissioning of the demonstration plant later this week and on-site processing of Kachi brines to begin in the first week of October.

The company also confirmed that construction of a facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant was now complete.

Lake confirmed that offtake talks will continue to advance and new appointments to the board are in final stages of consideration.

The company, which signed a deal with privately held Lilac last September to jointly develop the Kachi project, said it had exercised its rights to resolve the dispute either by agreement or arbitration.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

