Lake Resources N.L. Shares Positive AGM Outcomes

November 20, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting held on November 21, 2024, with key resolutions passed, including the re-election of Mr. Stuart Crow as a Non-Executive Director and the approval of an Additional Placement Facility. These results demonstrate strong shareholder support and position the company for potential growth in the coming year.

