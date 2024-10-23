News & Insights

Lake Resources N.L. Lists Over 3.6 Million New Shares

October 23, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has announced the quotation of 3,605,165 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move follows the conversion of options or other convertible securities, potentially increasing liquidity and investor interest in the company. The shares are set to be quoted from October 14, 2024.

