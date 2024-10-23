News & Insights

Stocks

Lake Resources N.L. Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 10:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, offering shareholders an opportunity to participate either in person in Brisbane or virtually. This hybrid format aims to increase accessibility for shareholders to engage, vote, and ask questions about the company’s future directions and business matters.

For further insights into AU:LKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLKKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.