Lake Resources N.L. Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, offering shareholders an opportunity to participate either in person in Brisbane or virtually. This hybrid format aims to increase accessibility for shareholders to engage, vote, and ask questions about the company’s future directions and business matters.

For further insights into AU:LKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.