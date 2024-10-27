Lake Resources Issues Performance Stock Units

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. announced the issuance of over 11.6 million unquoted performance stock units as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate and retain its workforce. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with corporate goals.

