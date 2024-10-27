News & Insights

Lake Resources Director Acquires Significant Stock Holdings

October 27, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of its director, David Dickson. The director has acquired over 32 million new stock units, including both Restricted and Performance Stock Units, reflecting a notable shift in his investment position. This move could indicate a strong commitment to the company’s future growth and strategy.

