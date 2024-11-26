Lake Resources Boosts Liquidity with Asset Sale

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has successfully completed the sale of its non-core lithium brine assets in Argentina to Austroid Corporation for $9 million USD. This transaction enhances the company’s financial liquidity, allowing it to focus on advancing its primary Kachi Project. With strong financial positioning, Lake Resources aims to progress in environmental approvals and strategic partnerships for the Kachi Project.

